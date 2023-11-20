Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Noah were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Noah by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Noah stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $862.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noah

Noah Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.