Private Advisor Group LLC Has $49.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $152.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

