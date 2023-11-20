Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 466 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.26 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.39.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

