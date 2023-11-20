Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

