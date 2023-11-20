Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.53. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

