Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 712,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock worth $4,752,888 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.