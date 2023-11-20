Peter A. Md Demopulos Acquires 10,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Md Demopulos acquired 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,029.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Omeros Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.