Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $112.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
