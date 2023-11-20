Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 585 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,759,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

