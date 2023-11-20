Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $32.26 on Monday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

