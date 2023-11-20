Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 230.63%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.