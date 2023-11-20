Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $419,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.21 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

