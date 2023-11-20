Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

