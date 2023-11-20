Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $385,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 805,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

KHC opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

