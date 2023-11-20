Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $358,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

