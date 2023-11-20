Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.