Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RYH opened at $287.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

