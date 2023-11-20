Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 368 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.