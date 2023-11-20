Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 137 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,887,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

BDX opened at $233.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

