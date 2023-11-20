Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $277.72 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

