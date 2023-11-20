Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

