Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

