Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

