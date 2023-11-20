Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

