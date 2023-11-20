Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,420 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.