Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 124 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $968.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $931.43 and its 200 day moving average is $934.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.