Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $92.58 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $92.58 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,920,212 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

