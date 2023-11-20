ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,579,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 44.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,167,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $882,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

