Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.