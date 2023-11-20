Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.63%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

