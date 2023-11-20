Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

