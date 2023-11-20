Nwam LLC Has $204,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.