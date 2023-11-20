Nwam LLC Has $204,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.