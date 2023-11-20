Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.34 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

