NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,656 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $492.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

