NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,766.00

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,766 ($95.37) and last traded at GBX 7,754 ($95.22), with a volume of 36880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,714 ($94.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($84.00).

The company has a market cap of £9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,924.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,601.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

