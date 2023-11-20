News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,766,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $151,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

