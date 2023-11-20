Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $151.67 million and $3.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00189151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00616075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00439234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00052507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00129484 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,656,993,299 coins and its circulating supply is 42,989,725,605 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.