National Grid plc (NGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.1899 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.2%.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 1.5 %

National Grid stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. National Grid has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,878,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,875,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.