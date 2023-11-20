Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after buying an additional 95,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

