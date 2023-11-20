Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

