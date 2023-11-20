Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.