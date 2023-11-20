Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

