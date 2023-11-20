Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USLM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $836,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $129.29 and a one year high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United States Lime & Minerals

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Wade Stone bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 201 shares of company stock valued at $40,204 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.