Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.8 %

AM stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

