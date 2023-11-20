Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.