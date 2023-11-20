Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $358.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

