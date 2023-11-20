Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

