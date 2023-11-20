Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 368 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $64.48 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

