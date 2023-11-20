Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 11,925 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

