Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on December 15th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:MCO opened at $356.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $363.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.45. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

